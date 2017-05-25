Former Greek prime minister injured in explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Greek Prime Minister Loukas Papadimos was injured in an explosion in Athens, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

According to local reports, the blast was due to a booby-trapped envelope Papadimos opened in his car, which also injured the driver.

The former premier and his driver were rushed to the hospital. The duo sustained superficial wounds, according to the reports.

