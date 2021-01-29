Former Obama aide Malley named Biden's top envoy on Iran: official

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Joe Biden has named Robert Malley as a special U.S. envoy for Iran, a senior official said on Thursday, giving the veteran diplomat a leading role in one of the most daunting and politically divisive foreign policy challenges facing the new administration, Reuters reports.

Malley was a key member of former President Barack Obama’s team that negotiated the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and world powers, an agreement that former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 despite strong opposition from Washington’s European allies.

“Secretary Blinken is building a dedicated team, drawing from clear-eyed experts with a diversity of views. Leading that team as our Special Envoy for Iran will be Rob Malley, who brings to the position a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran’s nuclear program,” the State Department official said.

“The Secretary is confident he and his team will be able to do that once again,” the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, referring to Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

