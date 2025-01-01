News.az
News
Obama
Tag:
Obama
Trump revokes landmark ruling that greenhouse gases endanger public health
12 Feb 2026-23:22
Trump sparks outrage by sharing racist video of the Obamas
06 Feb 2026-18:43
Bild: German intelligence wiretapped calls from Obama, Hillary Clinton, and US military personnel
05 Jan 2026-02:28
UK Twitter hacker who breached Obama’s account ordered to repay $5.4m in Bitcoin
17 Nov 2025-17:15
Obama calls Mamdani, hails campaign before New York mayoral vote, slams Trump tariffs
02 Nov 2025-12:34
Trump calls Obama a threat to democracy
20 Oct 2025-01:25
Obama calls Charlie Kirk murder ‘horrific,’ stresses President’s role in uniting the country
17 Sep 2025-17:53
Obama calls for urgent action to prevent starvation in Gaza
28 Jul 2025-11:59
Obama rebukes Trump’s ‘outrageous’ treason claims
23 Jul 2025-10:45
Obama urges democrats to 'toughen up' amid second Trump term
14 Jul 2025-17:14
