Former USAID chief's wealth increases by $23.3 Million in 3 years

The fortune of former head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power has increased by $23.3 million in three years.

This was stated by crypto entrepreneur Mario Nafal, News.Az report.

On the social network X, he reported that Power's salary was $180,000 a year.

Earlier, US leader Donald Trump said that the decisions to reform USAID were irreversible. The head of the White House emphasized that corruption in the organization was at an "unprecedented level."

News.Az