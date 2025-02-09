Yandex metrika counter

Former USAID chief's wealth increases by $23.3 Million in 3 years

  • World
  • Share
Former USAID chief's wealth increases by $23.3 Million in 3 years
USAID Administrator Samantha Power

The fortune of former head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power has increased by $23.3 million in three years.

This was stated by crypto entrepreneur Mario Nafal, News.Az report.

On the social network X, he reported that Power's salary was $180,000 a year.

Earlier, US leader Donald Trump said that the decisions to reform USAID were irreversible. The head of the White House emphasized that corruption in the organization was at an "unprecedented level."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      