Four Liechtenstein family members found dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Liechtenstein are investigating after the bodies of four family members were discovered, authorities said on Wednesday.

The first body, a 41-year-old man from Liechtenstein, was found near the Rhine on the Swiss side of the river close to Vaduz, the principality’s capital. Swiss police confirmed the death but said the cause remains unclear, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following this discovery, officers searched an apartment in Vaduz and found three more bodies: a 73-year-old man and two women aged 68 and 45. Initial reports indicate the deceased were the parents and sister of the 41-year-old man, Liechtenstein police said.

“The investigation is proceeding in all directions,” a police spokesperson said, adding that there is no danger to the public. Authorities have not yet disclosed what caused the deaths, but the state police’s criminal investigation department is leading the case with a large number of officers deployed.

The shocking incident has drawn attention in the small Alpine nation, and officials are urging residents to stay calm while investigations continue.

News.Az