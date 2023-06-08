Four pre-school children stabbed in French playground

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four young children have been stabbed in a park near Lake Annecy, in France's south-east, News.az reports citing BBC.

Police overpowered and arrested the attacker, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said.

Authorities said the children were aged three or younger and most were in a critical condition.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said one of the injured children was British. The three-year-old girl is now stable, the local administration said.

One of the other children is Dutch. An adult was also injured and is also critically ill, according to the administration.

Police have confirmed that the suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian, who had refugee status in Sweden.

News.Az