France to co-host Gaza reconstruction conference, calls for UN force

+ ↺ − 16 px

France will co-host an international conference on the reconstruction of Gaza with Egypt and collaborate with partners to create a stabilization force under a UN mandate, according to the foreign minister on Wednesday.

Addressing the National Assembly, Jean-Noel Barrot described the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel reached last week as "an important step," but cautioned that "it remains fragile," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"It is not yet peace," he stressed.

He said the recent meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, also attended by President Emmanuel Macron, was vital "to coordinate with the European countries, the Arab countries that want to play their full part in this construction for a lasting peace in the region."

Outlining France’s three main priorities, Barrot said the first is humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

"We must flood the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid. We must begin the reconstruction work now," he said, announcing that France and Egypt will co-organize the conference dedicated to rebuilding Gaza.

The second priority, he said, is security, emphasizing protection for civilians.

“We must ensure security, and in particular the security of Gazans. This is why France, with the United Kingdom, will present, in conjunction with the United States, a resolution to the United Nations Security Council to mandate an international stabilization force that will be able to operate very soon in Gaza," he said.

The third pillar, Barrot said, is governance of Gaza in which "we want the Palestinians to be able to find their full place, and in particular a reformed Palestinian Authority."

News.Az