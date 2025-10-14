France to accelerate humanitarian aid to Gaza, Macron says

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will intensify humanitarian operations for Gaza following the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit held in Egypt.

Speaking to reporters at the airport after the summit on Monday, Macron said he was pleased to see the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holding and confirmed the release of 20 Israeli hostages by the Palestinian group. He added that aid deliveries to Gaza had already begun “with greater intensity than planned” and would be further accelerated starting Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Macron said France would work closely with the United States and Israel to ensure the “uninterrupted and unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The French president also announced that a humanitarian aid conference for Gaza will take place in the coming weeks as part of the ceasefire’s first phase. “In the second phase, funds will be mobilized to rapidly restart the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza,” he added.

Addressing uncertainties about Gaza’s future governance, Macron noted that the UN Security Council had reached a consensus involving the Palestinian Authority and other states, paving the way for a resolution. Technical discussions on Hamas’s disarmament are also expected to begin soon.

The developments come after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Israel and Hamas had entered the first phase of a peace plan he proposed on September 29. The plan includes a ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, leaving much of Gaza uninhabitable.

News.Az