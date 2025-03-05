France, UK, and Germany condemn Israel's Gaza aid withholding

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany urged Israel to guarantee the "unhindered" delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza, warning against using aid as a "political tool."

A fragile cease-fire since January 19 saw an influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, before Israel on Sunday announced it was blocking deliveries until Palestinian terror group Hamas accepted its terms for an extension of the truce.

"We call on the government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza," the countries said in a joint statement.

"A halt on goods and supplies entering Gaza such as that announced by the government of Israel would risk violating international humanitarian law," they said. "Humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a cease-fire or used as a political tool," the three European nations assert, and describe the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "catastrophic." The Gaza cease-fire deal's first phase ended over the weekend after six weeks of relative calm. They included exchanges of Israeli hostages taken when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. While Israel has said it wants to extend the first phase until mid-April, Hamas has insisted on a transition to the deal's second phase, which should lead to a permanent end to the war. Of the 251 hostages taken on that date, 58 remain in Gaza, including 34 the IDF has confirmed are dead. "It is vital that the cease-fire is sustained, all the hostages are released, and continued flows of humanitarian aid to Gaza are ensured," the three European nations said. "All hostages must be unconditionally released and Hamas must end their degrading and humiliating treatment."

News.Az