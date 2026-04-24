Yandex metrika counter

France's Cosmobilis in talks to buy World Rally Championship rights, sources say

  • Sports
  • Share
France's Cosmobilis in talks to buy World Rally Championship rights, sources say
Source: Reuters

French automotive group Cosmobilis is in talks to buy the commercial rights to the World ​Rally Championship (WRC), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Cosmobilis ‌moved ahead after an auction for Munich-based WRC Promoter was held by existing rights holders Red Bull and German investment firm KW25 earlier this year, ​the people said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

If negotiations and financing are concluded successfully, a ​deal could be announced in the summer, one person said.

The ⁠sources, who asked not to be named because the matter is ​confidential, said there remained a chance of no deal.

A Cosmobilis spokesperson ​declined to comment. WRC, Red Bull and KW25 did not reply to requests for comment.

The likely price for WRC Promoter is expected to be less than 500 ​million euros ($585 million), one person said.

Eric Boullier, co-founder and CEO of ​Cosmobilis' Circle unit, is leading the bid, the people said. Boullier, who did ‌not ⁠respond to requests for comment, was previously Lotus Formula One -- now Renault-owned Alpine -- principal and was racing director of McLaren from 2014 to 2018.

Motorsport's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), announced last year a tender process ​to replace Red ​Bull and ⁠German investment company KW25 as commercial rights holders of the World Rally Championship after Reuters reported preparations for ​a sale. FIA did not respond to a request ​for comment ⁠on Friday.

The WRC races on four different continents with 14 rounds this year. Its reigning champion is France's Sebastien Ogier. Since 2022, WRC ⁠Promoter has ​also organised the European Championship and the ​Rallycross Championship.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      