Belgium hosts event showcasing Azerbaijani culture

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of Azerbaijani photographer Etibar Jafarov's photo exhibition, "The Colors of Azerbaijan – Land of Multiculturalism," took place at the Cercle Royal Gaulois, a renowned cultural venue in Brussels.

Organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium, the exhibition showcased photos of high artistic value reflecting Azerbaijan's rich historical and cultural heritage, its centuries old multicultural values and the traditions of mutual respect and coexistence between different ethnic and religious communities, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In his remarks, Ambassador Vagif Sadigov emphasized that multiculturalism is an important component of state policy in Azerbaijan.

Other top speakers included photographer Etibar Jafarov; Philippe Humblé, professor at the Free University of Brussels (Vrije Universiteit Brussel); political analyst Michel Ivor.

The exhibition also included classical music samples by Azerbaijani and foreign composers performed by Azerbaijani musicians in Belgium.

Visitors showed great interest in the exhibition.

The event was also highly valued as an important initiative for promoting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and multicultural values internationally.

The exhibition brought together diplomats, researchers, Belgian and European Union officials, public representatives, cultural figures, and members of the Azerbaijani community.

News.Az