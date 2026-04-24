Türkiye to return to Formula 1 from 2027 in 5-year deal

Türkiye to return to Formula 1 from 2027 in 5-year deal

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that Türkiye will officially rejoin the Formula 1 (F1) World Championship starting from 2027, following a new long-term agreement.

Speaking at a promotion program at the Dolmabahce Working Office in Istanbul, Erdogan stated that the Istanbul Park circuit will host the racing series for five consecutive seasons through 2031, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"The return of Formula 1 to Istanbul Park will provide significant value to the championship," Erdogan said, adding that the event would offer "exciting and high-quality racing" for global fans.

The announcement was preceded by a symbolic run through central Istanbul, with an F1 car travelling from Galataport, a major cruise liner hub on the Bosphorus Strait, to the Presidential Working Office in Dolmabahce.

Located on the outskirts of Istanbul's Asian side, Istanbul Park circuit previously hosted Formula 1 from 2005 to 2011 and saw brief returns in 2020 and 2021. The new agreement marks a major milestone for Türkiye's sports and tourism sectors.

News.Az