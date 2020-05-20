France's recovery heading in right direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

France continued its downward trend on Wednesday as the number of fatalities dropped again over the prior day and infections only rose marginally. The latest statistics were reported by France's Ministry of Health.

A total of 122 fatalities were registered on Wednesday, a drop of 18 cases in one day. Deaths in hospitals stand at 110 with only 12 fatalities in nursing homes. The total number of fatalities in hospitals is 17,812 and the total in nursing homes is 10,320.

The overall death toll in France stands at 28,132 with cases rising to 143,845, an increase of 418 cases over the previous day.

The number of hospitalizations dropped again on Wednesday with cases standing now at 17,882, another sizable drop of 586 patients. The number of intensive care patients fell to 1,794, down by 100 patients since Tuesday.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover. Since the beginning of record-keeping for the disease, 63,345 people have recovered in France from the epidemic and have returned home.

