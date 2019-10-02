French police officers to strike in Paris 'anger march'

+ ↺ − 16 px

French police officers are going on strike for the first time in nearly 20 years on Wednesday, taking to the streets of Paris for an “anger march” against low m

Ahead of the first police strike in France since 2001, union leaders are hoping to mobilise 15,000 to 20,000 demonstrators in response to morale-sapping accusations of violence against Yellow Vest protesters, a wave of suicides amongst officers and proposed pension reforms.

“There is a deep sense of despair,” David Le Bars, secretary-general of the SCPN-Unsa police union, told AFP. “All of the unions know that the police are sick with worry.”

Police officers who have served at least 27 years benefit from a bonus pension contribution every five years. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner – who earned the nickname “France’s number one cop” for his unfaltering defence of police conduct during the Yellow Vest crisis – insisted on September 17 that he would fight “until the end” for this special provision for the police.

However, “Castaner doesn’t have all the cards in his hand; he’s playing a game of poker with the president and prime minister, who control the purse strings,” Yves Lefebre, secretary-general of the Unité-SG-FO union, told AFP.

“We’re already thinking about what action we will take after October 2,” he continued.

News.Az

News.Az