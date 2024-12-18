From Terminator to Santa: Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in holiday movie
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'The Man with the Bag' is his next festive film. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Arnold Schwarzenegger, known for his iconic "I'll be back" line, has returned in a new role—as Santa Claus.The action star was spotted sporting a white beard and festive attire while filming the holiday movie The Man with the Bag in New York City, News.Az reports, citing The Entertainment Weekly.
"Santa Claus is coming to town!" the Terminator actor captioned a photo of himself playing Kris Kringle. "It is fantastic to be shooting The Man with the Bag with @alanritchson. Our director @adamshankman is one of the funniest directors I've worked with, New York City is an amazing host, working with @amazonmgmstudios is a joy, and I can't wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you."
Ritchson, who's perhaps best known to audiences for his portrayal of Jack Reacher in Prime Video series Reacher, costars in the upcoming family-friendly adventure. Director Adam Shankman has been the man behind the lens in movies such as Hairspray, The Wedding Planner, and A Walk to Remember.
The new project's official description from Amazon: "When Santa's magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfits, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas."
Schwarzenegger has some experience with holiday fare. He played a father desperate to buy his son the perfect Christmas present — a Turbo Man action figure — in 1996's Jingle All the Way. He had hoped to make up for all the time he spent away from his wife Liz (Rita Wilson) and son Jamie (Jake Lloyd) with it, but the problem was that another parent (Sinbad) was after the same trendy toy.