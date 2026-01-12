From Walmart to Nestle, CEO churn sweeps global consumer brands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch brewer Heineken on Friday announced the exit of CEO Dolf van den Brink, marking the latest leadership shakeup among major consumer goods companies as the sector grapples with tariff pressures and uneven consumer spending.

Heineken’s move adds to a growing list of top executive departures at global brands through 2025 and into 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Below are several of the most notable CEO changes across leading consumer companies.

