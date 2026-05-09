Frontier Airlines jet aborts takeoff after engine fire at Denver Airport

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A Frontier Airlines passenger aircraft was forced to abort takeoff after an engine fire broke out at Denver International Airport late Friday, prompting an emergency evacuation and a safety investigation.

According to the airline and airport authorities, the Airbus A321 was preparing to depart for Los Angeles when the crew detected smoke in the cabin and immediately halted the takeoff procedure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The airport confirmed that a brief engine fire occurred but was quickly extinguished by emergency response teams on the ground. All 224 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

Frontier Airlines said it is investigating the incident in coordination with airport officials and aviation safety authorities to determine the cause of the malfunction.

Reports also indicated that the aircraft may have struck a pedestrian on the runway during the emergency sequence, though neither the airline nor the airport has confirmed details about the individual involved. The condition of the person remains unclear.

At least one passenger sustained a minor injury during the evacuation, according to media reports.

The incident adds to ongoing scrutiny of runway safety procedures and emergency response protocols at major US airports, particularly during high-traffic operations.

Authorities have not yet released further technical details about what caused the engine fire or the circumstances surrounding the reported runway impact.

News.Az