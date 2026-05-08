NATO F-16 jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea during Air Policing mission

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Portuguese F-16 fighter jets participating in NATO’s Air Policing 2026 mission intercepted Russian An-12 transport aircraft and Su-35 fighter jets over the Baltic Sea, according to NATO Air Command.

The Portuguese aircraft, based at Ämari Air Base in Estonia, have been on alert as part of NATO’s Baltic air policing operations. Since April 1, the Portuguese contingent has been scrambled six times in response to Russian military flights in the region, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

NATO officials said the interceptions are part of routine air policing activity aimed at identifying and escorting aircraft operating near allied airspace without proper compliance with international aviation rules.

Earlier incidents in May included French Rafale jets intercepting Russian Su-24M aircraft flying to and from the Kaliningrad region. Those aircraft were reportedly operating without transponders switched on, without filed flight plans, and without radio communication with air traffic control.

In late April, Swedish and Danish fighter jets also intercepted Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers escorted by Su-35S fighters over the Baltic Sea.

NATO continues to maintain regular air policing rotations in the Baltic region, with multiple allied air forces taking part in monitoring and responding to Russian military aircraft activity near alliance airspace.

News.Az