Turkish Airlines considers acquiring former Spirit jets

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Turkish Airlines (TK, Istanbul Airport) is reportedly negotiating with lessors to acquire seven to ten former Spirit Airlines aircraft, Chairman Murat Şeker said.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Şeker confirmed that Turkish Airlines had been in discussions, although the talks are now on hold due to the “current situation,” News.Az reports, citing ch-aviation.

ch-aviation data shows Turkish Airlines operates a fleet of 482 aircraft, including eighteen A320-200s, twenty-three A320-200Ns, and sixty-eight A321-200s, the aircraft types formerly used by Spirit, which went bankrupt and ceased operations on May 2, 2026.

Acquiring some of the used aircraft would serve as a way for Turkish to continue with its expansion plans in a context where new deliveries from manufacturers are coming slowly, due to supply chain constraints.

In the widebody segment, Turkish Airlines is set to receive about 36 planes in the coming four years, Şeker said.

Due to the economic landscape worldwide, heavily impacted by growing fuel prices, Turkish Airlines has adjusted its network, trimming 21 routes, out of 350 destinations. However, it has retained some loss-making services, where it makes sense as feeders to its Istanbul hub. This approach, Şeker told the Financial Times, reflects lessons learned during the pandemic. “If you make a drastic cut in the network, we know it takes a much bigger effort to recover.”

News.Az