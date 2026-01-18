FT: EU may impose retaliatory tariffs on US over Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would charge a 10% import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations because of their opposition to American control of Greenland. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU member states are considering the possibility of introducing retaliatory measures against the United States in the amount of €93 billion over Greenland, News.Az reports, citing the British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to her, the EU's second retaliatory action option is to restrict access to the single market for American companies. These plans are being developed ahead of meetings between European leaders and US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

"If this continues and Trump resorts to purely mafia-style tactics, then there are clear instruments of retaliation at hand," a European diplomat told the publication. "At the same time, we want to publicly call for calm and give him the opportunity to back down." According to the FT's source, Brussels intends to use a "carrot and stick" approach.

As the newspaper emphasized, most EU countries want to resolve differences diplomatically before resorting to threats of retaliatory measures.

"We need to reduce the tension," another European diplomat said.

Another source for the publication expressed hope that the possibility of retaliatory action by the European Union will increase pressure on the Trump administration from members of Congress.

"The situation no longer leaves room for compromise, since we cannot hand over Greenland," he said. "Reasonable Americans also know that he has just opened Pandora's box."

News.Az