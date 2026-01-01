News.az
News
Greenland
Tag:
Greenland
Rubio to meet Danish officials on Greenland
08 Jan 2026-20:58
Greenland opposition urges US talks without Denmark
08 Jan 2026-17:18
Sweden rejects idea that powerful nations can do “as they please”
08 Jan 2026-15:35
US and Denmark to discuss Greenland next week, says Rubio
07 Jan 2026-21:09
France and Germany rush to counter Trump's Greenland threats
07 Jan 2026-18:20
European leaders reject Trump’s Greenland takeover idea
06 Jan 2026-20:15
Danish PM: US attack on Greenland would end NATO
06 Jan 2026-11:40
Greenland PM denies Venezuela-style takeover amid Trump threat
06 Jan 2026-01:59
Trump's Venezuela strike worsens Europe's Greenland dilemma
05 Jan 2026-23:03
U.S. strike on Venezuela sparks fears of future move on Greenland
04 Jan 2026-22:08
Latest News
How entertainment releases and pop culture moments dominate global attention in the digital age
Meloni calls on Europe to engage with Russia, doubts quick G8 return
Gold price breaks historic record, surpasses USD 4,500
Heydar Aliyev Foundation inaugurates new school in Ujar
How high-profile legal cases and political scandals reshape power, trust, and governance
Kazakhstan, China explore $15 billion industrial park deal
Mirzoyan, Kvien talk Armenia-US ties and TRIPP project
Lebanese President and Iranian FM discuss economic ties
Hungary gives asylum to Polish citizens, deepening rift with Warsaw
How global economic shocks and market volatility redefine financial stability and everyday life
