Fukushima nuclear plant workers evacuated after tsunami warning - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

All 4,000 workers at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant were evacuated on Wednesday after tsunami warnings were issued across the country, officials confirmed.

The evacuation followed a massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast, which triggered fears of dangerous waves along Japan’s Pacific coast. Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), which operates the plant, said no abnormalities were detected, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tsunami hits #California, #Hawaii, #Washington, #Japan evacuates #fukushima



The first waves have flooded #Honolulu, and workers are being evacuated from the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, NBC reports.



The waves will build throughout the night and become even more… pic.twitter.com/rTxuCViVGk — News.Az (@news_az) July 30, 2025

The warnings revived painful memories of the 2011 triple disaster, when a 9.0-magnitude quake and tsunami crippled Fukushima, causing reactor meltdowns and forcing the evacuation of more than 150,000 residents.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said tsunami waves had already reached parts of the country’s coast, with heights of up to 3 meters (9 feet) possible in Fukushima and other areas. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate as a precaution.

The Fukushima plant remains one of the most complex decommissioning projects in the world, with 880 metric tons of nuclear debris still on-site. Tepco recently pushed back the start of full-scale debris removal until at least 2037, making it unlikely the government’s goal of fully decommissioning the plant by 2051 will be met.

News.Az