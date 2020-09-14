Full-time format of PACE session postponed till January

+ ↺ − 16 px

The session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) scheduled for October has been canceled. The next session in a full-time format may take place no earlier than January 2021.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, the head of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly Petr Tolstoy told reporters, according to TASS.

"Moreover, we should also hold elections to the PACE Secretary-General, judges of the ECHR, and other officials of the Council of Europe."

News.Az

News.Az