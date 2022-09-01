G7 finance ministers to approve oil prices ceiling plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) will approve the plan stipulating the Russian oil price cap at their meeting on Friday, News.Az reports citing The Wall Street Journal newspaper.

The plan also stipulates setting the price ceiling for Russian petroleum products, according to sources of the newspaper familiar with the document’s content.

The final mechanism of restrictions is expected to be prepared by December, the article indicates.

News.Az