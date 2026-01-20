Galaxy A57 specifications show slimmer, lighter design than A56

+ ↺ − 16 px

Attention is currently focused on Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series. However, before those devices arrive, the company is set to introduce another key smartphone—the Galaxy A57.

While numerous details about the mid-range model have already surfaced, its full specifications have now appeared through a reliable source, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Galaxy A57 is shaping up to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy A56.

Leaked Galaxy A57 specifications

The Galaxy A57, bearing the model number SM-A5760, has been listed in China’s Telecommunication Equipment Certification Centre (TENAA) database, as spotted by AndroidTreasure. According to the listing, the device measures 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm, making it slightly shorter, narrower, and notably thinner than the Galaxy A56, which measures 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4mm.

In addition, the Galaxy A57 weighs 182g, making it significantly lighter than the Galaxy A56, which weighs 198g.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A57 with the Exynos 1680 processor. The chipset features an octa-core CPU with three clusters clocked at 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, and 1.95GHz, respectively. Graphics are handled by the Xclipse 550 GPU, which is based on a newer AMD RDNA architecture designed to improve performance and power efficiency. The device will be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations, along with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Camera hardware remains unchanged compared to the previous model. TENAA listings indicate the Galaxy A57 includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, GPS, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

