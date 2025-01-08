Garmin’s Connect service outage disables key features on smartwatches

+ ↺ − 16 px

The online platform, known as Connect, is relied on heavily by its products. As such, while the company’s hardware is still able to function on its own, it is unable to transfer data on or off and users cannot look at their information in the company’s app, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The company’s official status page showed that all of its online functions – from getting activities off the watch to putting routes onto it, as well as syncing with third party services such as Strava – were offline. It gave no indication of why or when they would come back.It also said that its online services outside of Connect, such as its Tacx indoor training platform and its golf and diving tools, were also broken.Garmin devices store their data offline, and everything tracked during the outage should be ready to be upload when those systems are online again.Garmin’s most significant outage – and one of the most notable of the decade – came in 2020, when the whole company was hit by a ransomware attack. It lasted for days, breaking key functions of its products and also leading it to lose access to its servers.There is nothing to indicate any similar problems this time around.

