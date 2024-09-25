Gas reserves in European UGS facilities approaching 94%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities are approaching 94%. Gas pumping into UGS facilities has slowed down significantly in September, reaching the lowest level since 2011, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 94 mln cubic meters on September 23, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile withdrawal equaled 76 mln cubic meters.European UGS facilities are currently 93.74% full (4.82 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 103.88 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in August hit the lowest level since October 2021, though they have returned to growth in September. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 38% of their capacity now. The gas purchase price averaged $437 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in August and around $410 in September.

News.Az