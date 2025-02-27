Gaza ceasefire talks intensify as first-phase deadline approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Phase one of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to expire on Saturday, with uncertainty over whether there is enough common ground to discuss phase two.

Both sides are sending delegations to Cairo for possible talks, with Qatar and Egypt serving as intermediaries in the US-backed process, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This first phase, which went into effect on Jan. 19 , included the handover of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Both parties paused hostilities in Gaza, where brutal fighting has destroyed around 70% of the structures and killed at least 48,000, according to Gaza’s health ministry, so people could return to their homes and critical aid could be allowed in .

Negotiations for the second phase, which is meant to include Israeli troop withdrawal from the narrow strip between Gaza and Egypt known as the Philadelphi corridor in exchange for the dozens of remaining hostages, were supposed to start earlier this month but have yet to get underway. Now Israel wants to extend the first phase and secure the release of more hostages without leaving the corridor , which is likely to hamper negotiations for the second phase and beyond.

That raises even bigger questions about Gaza’s future . President Donald Trump has proposed turning Gaza into a “Riviera,” permanently displacing Palestinians, while Egypt wants to rebuild infrastructure, exclude Hamas from government, and keep Palestinians on their land.

News.Az