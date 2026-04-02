Somalia approves civilian protection policy to align military operations with international law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Somalia’s cabinet has approved a new policy aimed at strengthening the protection of civilians during armed conflict, as the country continues security operations against militant groups.

The decision, announced on Thursday, introduces the Protection of Civilians Policy for Security Operations and Armed Conflict, providing formal guidance to national forces on minimising harm to non combatants, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the policy sets out clear operational standards to ensure that military actions uphold human dignity and reduce civilian casualties.

Framework aligned with international law

Officials said the policy is grounded in Somalia’s constitution and national legal framework, while also aligning with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

It incorporates principles from the Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols, which govern the conduct of armed conflict and the protection of civilians.

“This is to provide clear guidance to security forces to minimize civilian harm and uphold human dignity,” the ministry said in a statement.

Focus on accountability and operational conduct

The policy is expected to influence how Somali security forces plan and execute operations, particularly in populated areas where the risk to civilians is highest.

By establishing clearer rules of engagement and accountability mechanisms, authorities aim to reduce unintended harm and improve adherence to legal and ethical standards.

Context of ongoing security operations

The move comes as Somalia intensifies efforts to counter the militant group al-Shabaab, which has carried out a long running insurgency across the country.

Analysts say the adoption of the policy reflects a broader shift towards integrating civilian protection into national security strategy, particularly as Somalia advances its security transition.

Strengthening legitimacy and international cooperation

Experts note that improved civilian protection measures could enhance public trust in state institutions and strengthen cooperation with international partners.

They also highlight that aligning military conduct with global legal standards is critical for long term stability and legitimacy.

While implementation will be key, the policy marks a significant step in formalising Somalia’s commitment to safeguarding civilians amid ongoing conflict.

News.Az