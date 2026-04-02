Kenya tourism surges in 2025 as international arrivals rise 9 percent to 2.7 million

Kenya tourism surges in 2025 as international arrivals rise 9 percent to 2.7 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kenya’s tourism sector recorded strong growth in 2025, with international visitor arrivals increasing by 9 percent to 2.7 million, according to a government report released on Thursday.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said the sector’s performance highlights its continued role as a key pillar of the national economy, supported by policy reforms and improved connectivity, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

RECOMMENDED STORIES At least 1 dead, 47 injured in incident at stadium in Peru's capital

3 April – World Aquatic Animal Day

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign new tourism cooperation deal

Malaysia tourism sector warns of rising fuel costs as Middle East tensions squeeze operators

Visa policy and flights drive growth

Authorities attributed the increase in visitor numbers to a visa free policy, expanded flight connections, and sustained recovery in major source markets.

In its Kenya Tourism Sector Performance Report 2025, the ministry said the above average growth reflects rising global confidence in Kenya as a travel destination.

Enhanced destination marketing campaigns, improved tourism products, and streamlined travel processes have also contributed to the sector’s momentum.

Tourism earnings show strong recovery

The report said the sector generated approximately 0.5 trillion Kenyan shillings, equivalent to about 3.8 billion US dollars, underscoring a continued recovery from previous downturns.

Overall, Kenya received an estimated 7.9 million tourists during the year, including 2.7 million international visitors and 5.2 million domestic travellers.

Officials noted that domestic tourism remains a crucial stabilising force, helping to cushion the industry against external shocks and seasonal fluctuations.

Regional and global demand trends

Africa remained Kenya’s largest source market, accounting for 47 percent of total international arrivals. Europe followed with 25 percent, while the Americas contributed 14 percent.

The ministry said these figures point to strong regional mobility and sustained long haul demand from traditional tourism markets.

Leisure travel leads segments

Leisure travel accounted for the largest share of visits at 46 percent, followed by social visits at 20 percent and business travel at 19 percent.

The data reflects Kenya’s positioning as both a leisure destination and a regional hub for business and social travel.

Policy reforms and digital systems boost sector

Officials highlighted several drivers behind the sector’s growth, including improved road and air infrastructure, diversified tourism offerings, and supportive government policies.

The introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization system has also helped streamline entry procedures, improving the overall visitor experience.

As global competition for tourists intensifies, Kenya’s authorities say continued investment in marketing, infrastructure, and policy innovation will be key to sustaining growth in the years ahead.

News.Az