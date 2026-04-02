Sri Lanka moves to secure fertiliser supplies as Middle East conflict threatens imports

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Sri Lanka is stepping up efforts to safeguard fertiliser supplies for farmers, as disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict raise concerns over imports, officials said on Thursday.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed authorities to streamline distribution systems and identify alternative sourcing options to prevent shortages during the ongoing agricultural season, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Government orders tighter controls and alternative sourcing

According to the President's Media Division, the president directed officials to improve the efficiency of fertiliser distribution while introducing stricter controls to prevent hoarding.

Measures include enhanced oversight of supply chains, enforcement against stockpiling, and efforts to diversify import channels in response to global uncertainties.

Officials have also been tasked with maintaining strategic reserves to ensure continuity of supply under current conditions.

Focus on timely delivery to farmers

During a high level meeting at the Presidential Secretariat, authorities reviewed existing stock levels and distribution mechanisms.

Dissanayake emphasised the importance of effective district level coordination to guarantee that fertilisers reach farmers on time, particularly as planting activities begin in several provinces.

Ensuring timely access is seen as critical to avoiding disruptions in crop production and safeguarding food security.

Agricultural season raises urgency

The move comes as the agricultural season is already underway in parts of the country, increasing pressure on the government to prevent supply bottlenecks.

Any delays or shortages could have direct consequences for yields and rural livelihoods.

Global tensions impact supply chains

The government’s actions reflect broader concerns about the impact of geopolitical tensions on global supply chains, particularly for essential agricultural inputs.

Analysts note that countries reliant on imports are especially vulnerable to disruptions in fertiliser availability and pricing.

Sri Lanka’s latest measures signal a proactive approach to mitigating risks, as authorities seek to stabilise supplies and support farmers amid an uncertain global environment.

News.Az