Gaza conflict sides agree to three-day ceasefire

The Hamas movement and the Israeli authorities agreed to impose a three-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, TASS reports citing Al Arabiya.

"The agreement, reached by the conflicting sides, includes a three-day ceasefire in Gaza," the report says. Al Arabiya also notes that the Israeli side approved of delivery of a "limited amount of fuel under the UN supervision" to the Palestinian enclave.

Previously, the TV channel reported that Hamas and Israel reached an agreement on exchange of 50 women, held as hostages in Gaza, for 50 Palestinian women and teenagers held in Israeli prisons.

The report does not specify when the agreements enter into effect.

News.Az