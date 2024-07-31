Gaza death toll mounts to nearly 40,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) murdered more than 39,445 Palestinian civilians and injured more than 91,073 others (mostly children), since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide against Gaza in October 2023.

Wafa news agency reported medical sources as saying that the IOF slaughtered 45 Palestinian civilians and injured 77 others in the past 24 hours, adding that the martyrs and the wounded victims were taken to the hospitals of Gaza.Wafa explained that thousands of victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.The Israeli occupation continues its unprecedented and relentless genocide against the Gaza Strip with cold blood and brutality, blatantly disregarding all international demands for a ceasefire and prohibiting any humanitarian or medical aid to enter Gaza while denying a whole population its most basic needs that are desperately needed.

News.Az