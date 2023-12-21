Gaza food crisis is unprecedented, WFP warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Food Programme spokesperson Shaza Moghraby says she never seen anything like the situation in Gaza before, News.az reports.

"The levels of acute food insecurity are unprecedented in terms of seriousness, speed of deterioration and complexity. Gaza risks famine," Moghraby says.

The population of Gaza falling into the catastrophe classification of food security is more than four times higher than the number of people facing similar conditions around the world (577,000 compared to 129,000 respectively), according to Moghraby.

"We cannot wait for famine to be declared before we act," Moghraby says, adding "we need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the opening of all border crossings and the resumption of commercial cargo to provide relief, put an end to the suffering and avert the very serious threat of famine."

News.Az