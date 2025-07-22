Gaza health ministry reports 33 deaths from malnutrition in 48 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 33 Palestinians, including 12 children, have died from malnutrition across the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The deaths of 11 adults and four children were reported over the past day, a spokesman told the BBC.

It came as UN Secretary General António Guterres told the UN Security Council that "malnutrition is soaring" and "starvation is knocking on every door" in Gaza.

He has said the 2.1 million population is facing grave shortages of basic supplies and that Israel has an obligation to facilitate humanitarian assistance by the UN and its partners.

The Israeli military body responsible for co-ordinating aid deliveries, Cogat, accused Hamas of "conducting a false campaign regarding the humanitarian situation".

It has insisted that Israel acts in accordance with international law and facilitates the entry of aid while ensuring it does not reach Hamas.

