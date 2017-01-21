Gazprom share on European gas market reached 34% in 2016 - CEO Miller

+ ↺ − 16 px

CEO Alexei Miller said that the share of Russian energy giant Gazprom on the European gas market over the past year increased by three percentage points to reach 34 percent.

"We achieved record volumes of gas supplies to countries outside the former Soviet Union. In 2016, the increase was 12.5 percent, slightly less than 180 billion cubic meters of gas," Miller said, noting that this was record performance.

"Thus, over one year the share of Gazprom on the European market increased by 3 percent to 34 percent," he said.

