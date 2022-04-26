Gazprom to halt gas supply to Bulgaria on April 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazprom will be halting gas supplies to Bulgaria on April 27, News.az reports citing the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.

"Today, April 26, Bulgargaz received a notification that natural gas supplies from Gazprom Export LLC will be suspended from April 27, 2022," the ministry shared. Earlier in March, Bulgaria stated that it has no intention to pay for gas in rubles.

The announcement comes after it was reported that Poland has stopped receiving Russian gas, which Gazprom denied, stating that the former is still receiving gas. However, it was said that the company will cut the gas supply to Poland on Wednesday if the country does not pay "under new ruble rules."

News.Az