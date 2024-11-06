General elections in the US ends with closing of Alaska polls
Voting in the US general elections has ended, with the last polling station in the United States closing in Adak on the Aleutian Islands, the westernmost settlement in the US with a population of about 150 people, News.Az reports citing TASS .
According to preliminary calculations by Fox News, Trump has so far received 248 electoral votes and Harris 216. In addition, Fox News predicts that the Republicans will win at least 51 seats in the US Senate, giving them control of the chamber. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats currently have 150 seats and the Republicans 182, one party or the other must win 218 seats to have a majority.
In total, more than 124.3 mln people voted in the election, according to the latest data.
Tuesday's general election in the United States elects the president and vice president, 33 senators, 435 members of the House of Representatives, 13 governors of states and territories, and representatives of local governments.
According to preliminary calculations by Fox News, Trump has so far received 248 electoral votes and Harris 216. In addition, Fox News predicts that the Republicans will win at least 51 seats in the US Senate, giving them control of the chamber. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats currently have 150 seats and the Republicans 182, one party or the other must win 218 seats to have a majority.
In total, more than 124.3 mln people voted in the election, according to the latest data.
Tuesday's general election in the United States elects the president and vice president, 33 senators, 435 members of the House of Representatives, 13 governors of states and territories, and representatives of local governments.