Geomagnetic storm on Earth reaches extreme levels first time since 2005

+ ↺ − 16 px

The May 11 solar storm on Earth has reached the extreme G5 level which has been registered for the first time since August 2005, says Institute of Applied Geophysics .

"We have observed an extreme solar storm, at the G5 level. It has reached G5 in two three-hour periods in a row, from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Moscow time," the institute said.The extreme level of a geomagnetic storm on Earth may trigger damage to energy systems. Space vehicles may experience connection problems with satellites.

News.Az