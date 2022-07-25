Georgia does not buy sanctioned oil, abides by sanctions “with responsibility” - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili on Monday rejected the notion of Georgia buying oil subject to international sanctions on Russia, adding the country abided by the sanctions with "maximum responsibility", News.az reports citing Agenda.ge.

The Minister made this statement at the press-briefing held after today's Government Meeting, in response to the request of Levan Khabeishvili, one of the leaders of the National Movement, who gave a few days to fuel supplier companies of Wissol Group, Aragvi Impex and Lukoil to stop the import of sanctioned Russian oil to Georgia.

"I want to point out emphatically and with full responsibility that Georgia does not buy sanctioned oil. Georgia abides by sanctions with maximum responsibility, there are no remarks against Georgia in this regard”, stated Davitashvili.

The Minister added that the oil purchased by the above-mentioned companies is not sanctioned.

“Such oil is purchased by many European countries, in Georgia, decisions are made by private commercial organisations taking into account the practices that exist.

“As for the enforcement mechanism, the customs structures of Georgia had specific work with the strategic partners of Georgia, all state agencies, representatives of various ministries were involved in the process together with experts when the specific enforcement mechanisms of sanctions were clarified. Decisions regarding oil or oil products are agreed with our strategic partners," Davitashvili said.





News.Az