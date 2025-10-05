Georgia foils alleged plot to storm presidential palace during opposition rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security forces detained several individuals suspected of attempting to transport munitions and explosives into central Tbilisi.

Georgia’s law enforcement agencies uncovered a large cache of weapons near Tbilisi that was allegedly intended for use during unrest on October 4, according to Lasha Magradze, first deputy chief of the State Security Service, News.Az reports via TASS.

“Based on intelligence information, the State Security Service found a large quantity of firearms, munitions, explosives, and detonators. Investigators say Georgian citizen B.Ch., acting on orders from a Georgian representative of an armed unit operating in Ukraine, purchased a significant amount of firearms, which is supported by substantial evidence,” he said.

“According to intelligence, acts of sabotage using these weapons were planned alongside massive violence and an attempted seizure of the presidential residence in Tbilisi on October 4,” he added, noting that security officers “neutralized several individuals who were allegedly planning to bring munitions and explosives into downtown Tbilisi.”

The weapons cache was found in a forest near the capital. Security officers detained a man who had arranged a device for the remote activation of explosives. B.Ch. has been placed on the wanted list. Authorities also seized his phone during a search of his home, which contained several videos documenting the purchase of weapons and explosives.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of illegal purchase and possession of firearms and explosives. The investigation is ongoing.

The operation comes after an opposition rally took place at Tbilisi’s Freedom Square on the day of the country’s municipal elections. Rally organizers reportedly called on participants to “seize the keys to the presidential palace.” Some protesters then moved toward the nearby presidential residence, breaching the fence. Riot police used water cannons and tear gas to push them back. Five activists were detained for calling for the overthrow of the government and inciting mass violence. They face up to nine years in prison.

News.Az