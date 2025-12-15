Georgia proposes EU-aligned emissions rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian government has proposed amendments to the Law on Environmental Protection, aiming to introduce new regulations on greenhouse gas emissions, including CO₂.

The draft legislation establishes a national system for monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of emissions across main economic sectors, News.Az reports, citing Georgia Today.

The initiative, led by the government, will be presented to Parliament’s Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Committee by Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Zurab Ezugbaia. The explanatory note mentioned that the amendments are related to Georgia’s obligations under the EU Association Agreement and the Energy Community Treaty and are aligned with the principles of the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Under the proposed rules, companies operating in sectors such as energy, heavy industry, construction materials, chemicals and aviation will be required to obtain authorization for greenhouse gas emissions.

Operators will also have to submit verified annual reports on CO₂ and other greenhouse gases.

The law includes a transition period, with the MRV system set to become fully operational on January 1, 2026. While emission authorizations will be issued free of charge, companies will face additional administrative and financial obligations related to monitoring and reporting.

To implement the new system, the National Environmental Agency will hire five additional staff members, while the Environmental Supervision Department will recruit ten employees. In 2025, related salary and operational costs will initially be covered by agency revenues, with funding gradually shifting to the state budget from 2025 onward.

News.Az