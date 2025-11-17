Georgia's FM Botchorishvili visits Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili is on a visit to Israel from November 17 to 18.

She has already met with her Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, and is scheduled to hold talks with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Agriculture and Food Security Minister Avi Dichter, News.Az reports, citing Civil Georgia.

Botchorishvili’s trip is her first visit to Israel in her capacity as Georgian Dream’s foreign minister and follows a series of recent exchanges between Georgian Dream and Israeli officials. GD Interior Minister Geka Geladze visited Israel in October, while Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir traveled to Georgia in August.

