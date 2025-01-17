Georgia State Senator Colton Moore flung to the floor, arrested while trying to enter House chamber - VIDEO
The state senator appeared to be pushed to the floor and arrested while trying to enter the Georgia House chamber. Photo: Fox News
Georgia State Senator Colton Moore, a staunch supporter of President-elect Trump, was arrested Thursday after he appeared to be pushed to the floor while attempting to enter the state House chamber.State Sen. Colton Moore, who previously tried to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis impeached for indicting Trump, tried to enter the House floor to attend Gov. Brian Kemp's State of the State Address — but was ultimately led away in handcuffs, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.
Moore is currently banned from entering the chamber after he blasted the state Senate's decision last year to consider a resolution to name a building at the University of North Georgia after the now-deceased former speaker David Ralston.
"This body is about to memorialize, in my opinion, one of the most corrupt Georgia leaders that we are ever going to see in my lifetime," Moore exclaimed at the time.
On Wednesday, Moore wrote to current House Speaker Jon Burns outlining why he thought the ban was unconstitutional and said he intended to be at today’s joint session.
"I will NEVER back down," Moore wrote on X, sharing the letter he penned to Burns. "I will ALWAYS speak the truth and represent the people of Northwest Georgia as their trusted America First Senator."
But when he tried to enter the chamber on Thursday, he was met by a wall of resistance and appeared to be pushed back by an attending doorman.
Moore told state troopers in attendance that he had a constitutional right to enter and that a doorman should be arrested for breaking the law.
"This is a joint session of the General Assembly. Your House rules do not apply," Moore told the men. "I'm going into the chamber."
Unable to get in, Moore asked a state trooper whether he was stopping him from entering. The trooper appeared to say that the doormen were responsible for who entered.
A scuffle ensued, with video showing Moore appearing to be pushed to the floor by one of the doormen. He was then surrounded by state troopers and subsequently arrested.