Return to war to feature ‘many more surprises’, Iran FM warns US
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran has “many more surprises” in store for the United States if Washington resumes what he described as unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic.
Araghchi made the remarks in a post on X on Tuesday, saying Iran would unleash those surprises against aggressors based on the “lessons learned and knowledge gained” during past confrontations with the US, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.
He said the US Congress had acknowledged in a recent report the scale of material damage inflicted on the US Air Force during Washington’s latest round of what he called unlawful aggression against Iran.
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According to the report, Iran’s retaliatory strikes during the 40-day conflict resulted in the loss of at least 42 aircraft, with estimated damages reaching approximately $2.6 billion.
Press TV said the destroyed or damaged aircraft included four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, one F-35A Lightning II, one A-10 Thunderbolt II, seven KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft, two MC-130J Commando II aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, and one MQ-4C Triton drone.