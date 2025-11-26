Georgia to explore Azerbaijan's digital agriculture practices

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia is interested in studying Azerbaijan’s experience in agricultural digitalization, smart village development, and greenhouse management, Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili has said.

During a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov in Tbilisi on Wednesday, Songulashvili emphasized that Georgia and Azerbaijan are friendly nations committed to strengthening cooperation in all sectors. He highlighted the importance of expanding trade relations and deepening collaboration in agriculture, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture, News.Az reports.

Mammadov briefed the Georgian side on Azerbaijan’s agricultural development strategy and ongoing innovative projects.

The ministers reached a mutual agreement to establish a joint working group to develop a concrete action plan based on the issues discussed and to identify priority areas for cooperation.

The discussions began with a one-on-one meeting between the ministers, followed by an expanded meeting with both delegations.

