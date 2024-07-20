Georgia voices support for China's bid to join Middle Corridor development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has expressed its support for China's intention to join the joint venture Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd, aimed at developing the Middle Corridor.

The announcement was made by David Peradze, Director General of Georgian Railway JSC, during a reception for a delegation from China Railways State Corporation, News.Az reports.Peradze emphasized that the participation of China in the joint venture would enhance the coordination of container transportation from China along the Middle Corridor, ensure tariff transparency, and establish a stable transportation system.This significant development was discussed on July 15 in a meeting between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, and a delegation from China Railways led by Deputy Director General Sun Xude.The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is a key logistics pathway connecting China to Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the South Caucasus. China's involvement is expected to bolster the corridor's efficiency and capacity, further strengthening trade and economic ties between Asia and Europe.The support from Georgia underscores the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor and the collaborative efforts of the participating countries to enhance regional connectivity and economic development.

News.Az