Georgia working on revitalization of Silk Road through Middle Corridor - PM

Georgia is working on revitalization of the Silk Road through the Middle Corridor, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, News.az reports.

He has made this remark during a meeting with Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

During the meeting, the sides discussed positive cooperation between the Georgian Government and IMO, particularly in supporting the country's reform efforts.

They emphasized the importance of enhancing transportation links across the Eurasian continent, taking into account the geopolitical context, and recognized Georgia's role as a pivotal transit and logistics center.

Garibashvili highlighted Georgia's historical position as a natural bridge connecting Europe and Asia and its strategic location, which enables it to contribute to the revitalization of the Silk Road through the Middle Corridor under the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative.

Additionally, the PM underscored the government's substantial infrastructure investments aimed at ensuring ample energy generation capabilities in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the fourth Silk Road Forum in Georgia's Tbilisi kicked off on October 26. The two-day event is being held under the "Connecting Today Resilient Tomorrow" motto. Over 2,000 participants from around 60 countries have taken part in conferences and panel discussions, reviewing regional and global trade and connectivity issues.