EU finance ministers meet in Cyprus to tackle economic crisis - PHOTOS

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European Union financial leaders are gathering this weekend for a high-stakes, informal meeting in Nicosia, Cyprus, to reshape the bloc's economic strategy.

Spanning May 22–23, the summit brings together EU Economic and Financial Affairs Ministers alongside Central Bank Governors. The critical discussions are being chaired by Makis Keravnos, the Minister of Finance of Cyprus, News.Az reports, citing European Council.

With the European market navigating complex headwinds, the informal setting allows leaders to debate and coordinate upcoming economic and financial policymaking away from standard bureaucratic constraints.

Photo: European Council

Photo: European Council

Photo: European Council

News.Az