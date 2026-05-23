Eswatini seeks Azerbaijan’s participation in July investment event

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Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), met with a delegation headed by Martin Masilela, Executive Head of the Eswatini Investment Promotion Authority (EIPA).

Yusif Abdullayev provided insight into the business environment of Azerbaijan, the agency's activities, and mechanisms for promoting exports and investments, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Eswatini delegation also provided details about the organization's activities and the economic potential of their country, and invited Azerbaijan to participate in the Eswatini Investment Conference, which is scheduled to be held for the second time in July.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of trade and investment relations between the two countries, the identification of products with mutual export and import potential, the establishment of relations between business entities, and future directions of cooperation.

News.Az